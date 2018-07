Tourists and Parisians relax at Paris Plage (Paris beaches) area along the bank of the river Seine in Paris, France, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Parisians may lament their landlocked dwelling as the mercury creeps upward in summer, but an initiative to bring a seaside vibe to the banks of the river Seine starting Saturday offers those yearning for the coast a bit of respite in the heart of the French capital.

For the last 12 years, the banks of the Seine have been fitted with temporary installments of palm trees, parasols and decking that allow for sunbathing, relaxation and children's activities normally reserved for the beach.