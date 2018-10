Visitors walk by a painting titled 'Lovers Couple' by Austrian artist Egon Schiele during the press opening of the double exhibition 'Basquiat - Schiele' at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, 02 October 2018. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

An employee passes by a painting entitled 'Danae' by Austrian artist Egon Schiele during the press opening of the double exhibition 'Basquiat - Schiele' at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, 02 October 2018. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A visitor looks at a painting entitled 'Zydeco' by US artist Jean-Michel Basquiat during the press opening of the double exhibition 'Basquiat - Schiele' at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, 02 October 2018. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Detail of the Wall of Heads by US artist Jean-Michel Basquiat during the press opening of the double exhibition 'Basquiat - Schiele' at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, 02 October 2018. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A painting entitled 'Brown Spots' by US artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is displayed during the press opening of the double exhibition 'Basquiat - Schiele' at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, 02 October 2018. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Visitor stand next to a painting entitled 'Florence' by US artist Jean-Michel Basquiat during the press opening of the double exhibition 'Basquiat - Schiele' at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, 02 October 2018. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Two new art exhibitions in Paris bringing together artworks by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Egon Schiele were on Tuesday getting ready to open their doors to the public.

One part of the "Basquiat-Schiele" show brings together some 120 pieces painted by United States artist Basquiat from 1980 until his death in 1988, the Louis Vuitton Foundation, which is set to host the upcoming exhibits, said on its site.