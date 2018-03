Eddie Vedder, lead singer of American alternative rock band Pearl Jam, performs during a concert at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, Mar. 13, 2018 (issued Mar. 14, 2018). EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Eddie Vedder, lead singer of American alternative rock band Pearl Jam, performs during a concert at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, Mar. 13, 2018 (issued Mar. 14, 2018). EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

American rock band Pearl Jam Tuesday kickstarted their 2018 tour with a concert in Chile that lasted over three hours, in what was their sixth performance in the country.

The band dazzled more than 16,000 fans who had come to the Movistar Arena in Santiago de Chile, belting out a handful of their classics.