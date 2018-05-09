General view of the red carpet area at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Nicholas Hunt/POOL

Javier Bardem, director Asghar Farhadi, Penelope Cruz and Ricardo Darin arrive at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, for the screening of "Todos lo saben" (Everybody Knows) on May 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Penelope Cruz (r), Javier Bardem (l) and Ricardo Darín (c) arrive at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, for the screening of "Todos lo saben" (Everybody Knows) on May 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Ricardo Darin exuded charm and glamour on the red carpet at Cannes on Tuesday, where the 71st edition of the iconic film festival was inaugurated with "Todos lo saben" (Everybody Knows), a very Spanish film directed by Iran's Asghar Farhadi which received a rather cool welcome.

Cruz and Bardem, who initially stepped onto the red carpet with Darin and Farhadi and later appeared with the film's entire cast - including Barbara Lennie, Eduard Fernandez, Elvira Minguez, Inma Cuesta, Sara Salamo and Carla Campra - finally posed for photos together before entering the Gran Teatro Lumiere, where the festival's opening ceremony was held.