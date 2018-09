Actress Penelope Cruz (l) and director Ryan Murphy (r) pose with the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series for "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace," in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/Nina Prommer

Actress Penelope Cruz, after "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" took this year's Emmy for the Outstanding Limited Series, told EFE on Tuesday that she "really wants" to work with its creator, Ryan Murphy, again.

"It was nice to be there all together," said the actress about the 70th edition of the Emmy Awards with all the actors in the series gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to receive the award.