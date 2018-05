(L-R) Fan Bingbing, Marion Cotillard, Director Simon Kinberg, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o pose during the 355 Photocall at the sidelines of the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The five female stars of a spy movie entitled "355" appeared at Cannes Film Festival on Thursday to present their latest work.

Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Marion Cotillard, Fan Bingbing and Lupita Nyong'o play the roles of international agents in the action-thriller; a genre typically dominated by male leads.