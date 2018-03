Spanish actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the 43rd annual Cesar awards ceremony held at the Salle Pleyel concert hall in Paris, France, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

(l.-r.) Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz and Pedro Almodovar attend the 43rd annual Cesar awards ceremony held at the Salle Pleyel concert hall in Paris on March 2, 2018, at which Cruz received the honorary Cesar lifetime achievement award. EPA-EFE/Yoan Valat

Penelope Cruz (l.) receives the honorary Cesar lifetime achievement award from Pedro Almodovar during the 43rd annual Cesar awards ceremony held at the Salle Pleyel concert hall in Paris on March 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yoan Valat

Penelope Cruz (l.) receives the honorary Cesar lifetime achievement award from Pedro Almodovar (c.) as Marion Cotillard (r.) applauds during the 43rd annual Cesar awards ceremony held at the Salle Pleyel concert hall in Paris on March 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yoan Valat

Spain's Penelope Cruz received here Friday the French film academy's honorary Cesar for lifetime achievement from the hands of director Pedro Almodovar, who has called the actress his muse.

The 43-year-old Madrid native said she wouldn't ask the reason why she received the award so early in her lifetime and would limit herself to "enjoying" it.