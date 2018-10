A disabled model presents a creation by brand I-Inclusive of Russian designer Ksenia Bezuglova during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A Russian designer on Monday presented innovative designs for wheelchair users and people with disabilities as part of the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Moscow, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Ksenia Bezuglova, a former winner of Miss World 2003 and disabilities activist, wowed audiences of fashion week with her groundbreaking designs by putting disabled people on the runway, drawing inspiration from her personal experience of being wheelchair-bound after a serious car accident.