Photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Foreign Affairs showing Culture Minister Alejandro Neyra (L) and Foreign Minister Cayetana Aljovin (R) during the presentation of colonial-era paintings recovered by Peru from Argentina, the US, Mexico and the UK, Lima, Peru, March 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores del Peru

Peruvian authorities presented here Friday close to 500 archeological and art pieces recovered in the last few months from Argentina, the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom, where they were being kept in private collections or were circulating on the black market.

Some of the pieces include colonial-era paintings depicting Biblical scenes such as the sacrifices of Cain and Abel and The Deluge, which were removed from the Andean town of Hualahoyo.