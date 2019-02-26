Peruvian contemporary art went center stage at Madrid's renowned ARCO international art fair at a preview Wednesday acting as a curtain raiser with an exhibition that places Latin American artists alongside Spanish masters.
The show titled "In order of appearance" exhibits Peruvian and Latin American art from the Hochschild Collection alongside several art history greats including Renaissance artist El Greco, romantic painter Francisco Goya and baroque painter Francisco Zurbarán, as part of the "Peru in ARCO" program.