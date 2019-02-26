A view of the artworks 'Pano' (lit: Cloth) by Sonia Gomes y and 'Saint Jeronime Penitent' by Jose de Rivera on display during an exhibition on Peruvian art at the San Fernando Fine Arts Royal Academy in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/J.P.Gandul

A visitor looks at the artworks 'Christ before Pontius Pilate' (L) by L. Morales and 'In order of Appearance. Portrait Attempt' by Sandra Gamarra on display during an exhibition on Peruvian art at the San Fernando Fine Arts Royal Academy in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/J.P.Gandul

A view of the artworks 'Portrait of Maria Isabel de Braganza' (L) by Vicente Lopezy and 'Agony- Scandal' (C) by Jorge Eduardo Eielso on display during an exhibition on Peruvian art at the San Fernando Fine Arts Royal Academy in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/J.P.Gandul

Peruvian contemporary art went center stage at Madrid's renowned ARCO international art fair at a preview Wednesday acting as a curtain raiser with an exhibition that places Latin American artists alongside Spanish masters.

The show titled "In order of appearance" exhibits Peruvian and Latin American art from the Hochschild Collection alongside several art history greats including Renaissance artist El Greco, romantic painter Francisco Goya and baroque painter Francisco Zurbarán, as part of the "Peru in ARCO" program.