A model at the launch of Peruvian week in Montevideo, Uruguay Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mónica Bilbao

A model at the launch of Peruvian week in Montevideo, Uruguay Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mónica Bilbao

A model at the launch of Peruvian week in Montevideo, Uruguay Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mónica Bilbao

Peruvian designers Carolina Arzubiaga, Jimena Pinto, Camila Basurco and Marieta Mantero presented in Montevideo four individual collections of garments intended for modern Latin American women.

"The contemporary Latina woman is modern, powerful and hardworking ... she stands out," Arzubiaga told EFE.