File photo taken Dec. 16, 2015, showing British actor Peter Mayhew, who played the Wookiee Chewbacca in several of the "Star Wars" films. Mayhew died on April 30, 2019, at his North Texas home at age 74. EFE-EPA/ Facundo Arrizabalaga

Actors/cast members Harrison Ford (R) and Peter Mayhew arrive to the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in Leicester square in London, Britain, Dec. 16, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

British film actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars saga, has died at the age of 74, his family said Thursday.

"The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away," the family wrote on Mayhew's official Twitter account.