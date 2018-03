British singer Phil Collins performs on stage during a concert, part of his Not Dead Yet tour in Montevideo, Uruguay, Mar. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Raul Martinez

British singer Phil Collins on Saturday night celebrated his 40-year career at Montevideo's legendary Centenario Stadium, treating fans to his classic hits during his first-ever Uruguayan show, part of his Not Dead Yet tour.

The thousands in the crowd bore the rain and cheered and applauded the singer, who put his career on hold in 2011 due to health issues and who is on his first Latin American tour since 1995.