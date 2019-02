Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines waves to the crowd during a homecoming parade in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray poses for the photographers during a press conference in Quezon City, Philippines, Feb. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippines, a nation obsessed with beauty pageants, showered Catriona Gray with affection at a homecoming parade through downtown Manila on Thursday following her coronation as Miss Universe.

Thousands of Filipinos took to the streets for a four-hour spectacle that saw the capital come to a standstill in a bid to catch a glimpse of Gray, who in December was crowned Miss Universe 2018 in Bangkok.