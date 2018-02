Undated photograph by Volkov Evegenity titled "Reveal Mystery" that is part of the "Zhibek Zholy (Silk Road) Kazakhstan" photo exhibition showcasing images of the current route as it passes through the Central Asian nation, in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/Kazakhstan's Metropolitan Tourism Association/Volkov Evegenity

Undated photograph by Afanasiyev Iliya titled "Sultan-Epe Undeground Mosque" that is part of the "Zhibek Zholy (Silk Road) Kazakhstan" photo exhibition showcasing images of the current route as it passes through the Central Asian nation, in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/Kazakhstan's Metropolitan Tourism Association/Afanasiyev Iliya

The "Zhibek Zholy (Silk Road) Kazakhstan" photo exhibition showcasing images of the current route as it passes through the Central Asian nation opened in Astana on Monday.

"The exhibition aims to reveal the tourist potential of Kazakhstan's Silk Road," Metropolitan Tourism Association President Aygerim Muhamedjanova said.