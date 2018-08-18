Gervasio Sanchez, a Spanish photographer who covered wars in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America for more than 30 years, is convinced that dignity must be put ahead of sensationalism.

"There is a tendency in humans to have a morbid fascination for death. We like it, but I think we should avoid it. I think that morbid photos are useless," Sanchez told EFE during an interview in Guatemala, a country where he began his career as a photographer in the 1980s and where he is now opening a retrospective exhibition.