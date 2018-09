Photo of Sept. 22, 2018 of the Mexican photographer Graciela Iturbide in Panama city(Panama). EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Photo of Sept. 22, 2018 of an exhibit of the Mexican photographer Graciela Iturbide in Panama city(Panama). EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Mexican photographer Graciela Iturbide's black-and-white images of Panama City in the 1970s have opened a window onto the past for 21st-century Panamanians.

The exhibit at the Spain Cultural Center-Casa del Soldado in capital's historic district comprises 40 photos from the early years of the "October Revolution" launched by Iturbide's friend, Gen. Omar Torrijos (1929-1981).