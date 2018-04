Spanish photographer Kim Manresa (L) and journalist Xavi Ayen (R) pose during the presentation of the 96 photos of 23 Literature Nobel Prize laureates at CaixaForum foundation in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 16 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

A photography exhibition showcasing portraits of Nobel laureates in Literature went on display to the public in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona on Monday.

The collection of images, taken by photographer Kim Manrsea, comprises 96 black and white photos of 23 past prize-winners, and could be seen at the CaixaForum foundation.