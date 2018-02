Copy provided by Christie's Images on Feb. 27, 2018, of the 1967 Picasso painting, "Mousquetaire et Nu Assis," showing a manly musketeer and the sensual figure of a nude woman, which was knocked down at auction in London for 13.73 million pounds ($19 million). EFE-EPA

The 1967 painting by Spain's Pablo Picasso, "Mousquetaire et Nu Assis," showing a manly musketeer and the sensual figure of a nude woman, was knocked down at auction in London for 13.73 million pounds ($19 million).

The oil painting by the Malaga native was the star of a double evening session of auctions at Christie's, dedicated to impressionist and surrealist art, at which works by French artists Claude Monet and Edgar Degas also attracted the big bidders.