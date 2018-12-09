Singer Roger Waters, one of the founders of Pink Floyd, performs as part of his tour 'Us Them' in San Jose, Costa Rica, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

A British tribute band honoring the legendary progressive rock band Pink Floyd has canceled three shows it was scheduled to perform in Israel following criticism by founding member Roger Waters, the English songwriter, singer, bassist and composer announced on Sunday.

Waters, who co-founded Pink Floyd in 1965, had on Friday slammed Pink Floyd Experience's intention to play in the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv, Haifa and Be'er Sheba – scheduled for Jan. 4, 5 and 6, respectively – as "unconscionable malice and disrespect."