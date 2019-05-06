Photo provided by Los Angeles-based Disney Pixar on May 5, 2019, showing several characters from its latest animated film, "Toy Story 4," due out in theaters on June 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/Disney Pixar / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

Almost 25 years ago, Pixar changed the history of animated films with "Toy Story." Now, the company is adding a fourth film - "Toy Story 4" - to the mix, a film that, with the beloved characters of Woody and Buzz Lightyear in the forefront, is a new attempt to take things to an even higher level of digital animation.

Pixar invited a group of media representatives, including EFE, to its Emeryville, California, headquarters to learn about more details of the new film that will hit box offices on June 21 and which, above all, must answer a huge question: Does it make sense to come out with a fourth installment of this saga after the huge, emotional and practically unbeatable close of "Toy Story 3," back in 2010?