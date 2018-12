Spanish tenor Placido Domingo (R) and Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez (L) hold a joint press conference, in Guadalajara, Mexico, 03 December 2018. Placido Domingo announced a charity concert to raise funds for education projects in Mexico through the Real Madrid Foundation. EFE-EPA/ Francisco Guasco

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo holds a press conference in Guadalajara, Mexico, 03 December 2018. Domingo announced a charity concert to raise funds for education projects in Mexico through the Real Madrid Foundation. EFE-EPA/ Francisco Guasco

Spain's Placido Domingo on Monday here announced that he will offer a benefit concert in this Mexican metropolis to raise funds for the Real Madrid Foundation's educational projects in Latin America.

The recital will take place on March 3 in Guadalajara, a city that is special for Domingo because besides being the site where he made his debut in opera it was also where he first performed as a member of his parents' zarzuela company.