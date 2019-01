Archive image shows Spanish tenor, Placido Domingo (L) and President of Spanair, Gonzalo Pascual, (R), during the baptism of an Airbus A-321 bearing the artist's name, at Seville's airport on Nov 27, 2000. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ EDUARDO ABAD

File image shows Placido Domingo (L), Josep Carreras (C) and Luciano Pavarotti (R), performing as The Three Tenors at Barcelona FC's Nou Camp in front of 70,000 spectators in Barcelona (Spain) July 13, 1997. EFE-EPA (FILE)/Toni Albir

Archive image shows a star dedicated to Spanish tenor Placido Domingo on the pavement of Vienna's Kärntner street, on July 17, 2008, near the Opera theater, alongside a constellation of similar stars devoted to musicians and composers of the stature of Liszt, Schumann or Chopin. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ Jordi Kuhs

File archive shows Spanish tenor Placido Domingo in London during his Royal Opera Hall performance of Richard Wagner's "The Valkyrie" on July 8, 2005, which he dedicated to the victims of London's terrorist attack on July 7, 2005. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Fernando Mañoso.

File image shows Placido Domingo standing between former King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia of Spain prior to a Royal luncheon, on Jan 19, 2011, held at Madrid's Zarzuela palace celebrating the Spanish tenor's coming 70th birthday and his fifty-year artistic career. EFE-EPA(FILE)/Sergio Barrenechea

File image shows Spanish tenor Placido Domingo's performance at Berlin's Staatsoper on Oct 10, 2009, whose portrayal of Verdi's tormented character, Simon Boccanegra, earned him a standing ovation after the tenor's first baritone role of his operatic career. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Monika Rittershaus/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

On the same day the United Kingdom voted the nation's future in a referendum whether to remain or leave the European Union, a universally-known Spanish tenor stepped on the Royal Opera House's stage to the acclaim of a discerning audience.

Placido Domingo, the great Spanish opera singer and orchestra conductor, has returned to London two and a half years later after that historic date, just as the UK-EU Brexit "divorce" threatens with becoming a full-blown "opera buffa."