At 77, Placido Domingo is the star of the upcoming comedy "Los Rodriguez y el Mas Alla," a film whose proceeds will go to helping children with cancer.

Domingo - who has just finished shooting the film in New York - told EFE that he did not hesitate for a second to participate in the film when director Paco Arango told him about the charity involved.