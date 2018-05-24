British artist Nick Wood poses with his sculpture Space of Waste at London Zoo in London, Britain, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A worker places a finishing touch to the sculpture Space of Waste by British artist Nick Wood at London Zoo in London, Britain, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A zoo worker and Llama passes by a sculpture Space of Waste by British artist Nick Wood at London Zoo in London, Britain, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A sculpture made from thousands of plastic bottles was being installed at London Zoo on Thursday as part of an awareness-raising campaign aimed at curbing this type of waste in the United Kingdom, an epa-efe journalist reported.

The piece, entitled "Space of Waste" was designed by British artist Nick Wood and was a 16-feet-high (4.8-meter) building made of 15,000 discarded single-use bottles collected from all over the capital, including the River Thames, by campaigners from the London Zoo-led "#OneLess" initiative.