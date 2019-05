General view of Mexico's Riviera Maya tourist complex, which has been receiving since Friday the top Ibero-American actors and producers for their big get-together next Sunday night at the 6th Platino Awards gala. EFE-EPA/Str

The paradisiacal beaches of Mexico's Riviera Maya have been receiving since Friday the top Ibero-American actors and producers for their big get-together next Sunday night at the Platino Awards ceremony.

The luxury hotels of Playa del Carmen have taken care in recent weeks to clear away the mounting tons of sargasso, a brown alga that is covering the Mexican Caribbean as massively as it did last summer.