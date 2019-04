Spanish actor and film director Santiago Segura poses during an interview with Spanish international news agency EFE, in Madrid, Spain, April 12, 2019. Santiago Segura will co-host, along with Mexican actress Cecilia Suarez, the Ibero-American Film 'Platino' Awards 2019 which will take place on 12 May 2019, in Rivera Maya, Mexico. EPA-EFE/ David Fernandez

Santiago Segura has virtually done it all in Spanish cinema, from being an extra to creating the Torrente dark-comedy franchise, one of the highest-grossing film series in the history of the Iberian nation.

He will be co-host of the sixth Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema, a May 12 ceremony that will be held for the second straight year in Mexico's Riviera Maya tourism district.