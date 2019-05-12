Platino Awards director-general Miguel Angel Benzal speaks during a press conference on May 11, 2019, in the resort city of Playa del Carmen, Mexico. EPA-EFE

Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema director-general Miguel Angel Benzal opened the door on Sunday for Mexico to once again host the gala ceremony in 2020, giving the country the honor of providing the venue for the prestigious film prizes for three years in a row.