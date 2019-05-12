The general director of the Platinum Awards, Miguel Ángel Benzal, speaks during a press conference on May 11, 2019, in the resort city of Playa del Carmen, in the Riviera Maya, in the state of Quintana Roo,, Mexico. EPA-EFE

Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema director-general Miguel Angel Benzal opened the door on Sunday for Mexico to once again host the gala ceremony in 2020, giving the country the honor of providing the venue for the prestigious film prizes for three years in a row.

"Setting the venue for several years, whether it is in Mexico, Colombia, Peru or any other site, is good because it lets us work the way we want and because from an organizational standpoint, it's very complicated to get a feel for the location each time," Benzal said during an interview with EFE.