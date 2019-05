Mexican actor, singer and Platino Award nominee Diego Boneta, seen in an interview with EFE on May 2, 2019, says that despite living in the United States, he wants to keep one foot in Mexico and develop part of his career in his native land because of its wealth of talent. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

In an interview with EFE, Boneta said he never expected to be nominated for a Platino Award thanks to his role in "Luis Miguel, The Series," but said whatever happens at the awards ceremony on May 12, he feels he has already been honored.