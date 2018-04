Argentine singer-songwriter Axel performs during the launch in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 22, 2016, of the third edition of the History Channel's "Una idea para cambiar la historia" (An Idea to Change History) initiative. EPA-EFE/Alberto Ortiz/File

Members of the Colombian folk-pop band Morat pose on Oct. 26, 2017, after a press conference in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Isabel Reviejo

Spanish singer Malu, Colombian folk-pop band Morat, Argentine singer-songwriter Axel and freestyle rappers Arkano (Spain) and Aczino (Mexico) will perform at the upcoming fifth edition of the Platino Prizes for Ibero-American Cinema, organizers of that awards gala said in a statement Wednesday.

They will join Mexican rock band Mana, which was the first musical group to confirm its presence at this showcase for films from Spain, Portugal, Latin America and Andorra.