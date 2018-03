Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez (L) speaks during the fifth Platino Prizes nominations event, which took place in Hollywood, California, United States, on March 13, 2018. EFE/Armando Arorizo

(L-R) Spanish actor Adrian Lastra, Mexicans Martha Higareda and Eugenio Derbez and Dominican-American Jackie Cruz pose as they arrive for the fifth Platino Prizes nominations event in Hollywood, California, on March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

Mexican actor and filmmaker Eugenio Derbez, who will host this year's fifth edition of the Platino Prizes awards gala, says that Hollywood needs studio executives with a greater understanding of the Spanish-speaking world if it is to become more diverse.

"It all begins with the executives," Derbez, one of the stars of the upcoming English-language comedy "Overboard," which will hit theaters in the United States next month, told EFE in an interview.