A view of a photograph by British documentary photographer David Hurn on display during the opening of the exhibition 'Players. Magnum Photographers Enter the Game" at the Telefonica Foundation in Madrid, Spain, 08 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

A view of a photograph by British photographer Martin Parr of Magnum agency on display during the opening of the exhibition 'Players. Magnum Photographers Enter the Game" at the Telefonica Foundation in Madrid, Spain, 08 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

A collection of images taken by photographers from the international agency Magnum went on display in Madrid on Wednesday, according to the Espacio Fundación Telefónica exhibition space.

The offering, entitled "Players," was comprised of about 200 color and black and white photos from the archives of 46 photographers belonging to the iconic agency.