The Playmobil dolls known as "klickies" are seen as Spanish conquistadors, Bolivian soldiers and Incas, bring back battles between Bolivia and Chile, and reflect life in Bolivia as far as watching "Game of Thrones" on TV, in a La Paz exhibit that shows the versatility of these world-famous figures.

An exhibit at the Tambo Quirquincho Museum in La Paz by 19 collectors of these delightful figures seeks to motivate younger generations not to lose the magic of interacting with Playmobil characters to invent stories.