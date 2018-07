A general view of the exhibition 'Sofort Bilder (Instant Stories)' at the C/O gallery in Berlin, Germany, 06 July 2017. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

A general view of the exhibition 'Sofort Bilder (Instant Stories)' at the C/O gallery in Berlin, Germany, 06 July 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

German film director and artist Wim Wenders speaks to journalists at his exhibition 'Sofort Bilder (Instant Stories)' at the C/O gallery in Berlin, Germany, 06 July 2017. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

A general view of the exhibition 'Sofort Bilder (Instant Stories)' at the C/O gallery in Berlin, Germany, 06 July 2017. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

A collection of some 240 Polaroid images taken by German movie director Wim Wenders have gone on display at a gallery in Berlin.

The filmmaker was at the C/O Berlin gallery on Friday to inaugurate the exhibition, entitled "Instant Stories," which opens its doors to the public on Saturday and runs until Sept. 23, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.