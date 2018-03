Photo made available by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS) on Mar. 5, 2018 shows Frances McDormand accepting the Oscar for best performance by an actress in a leading role for work on "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON POOLE / AMPAS

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Monday the arrest of the man who stole the Oscar awarded to actress Frances McDormand right in the midst of the Governor's Ball, the official party of Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the statuette was returned to its owner.

The suspected thief was identified as Terry Bryant, 47, and was nabbed on suspicion of grand theft.