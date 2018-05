Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski attends the press conference for 'Cold War' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 11 May 2018. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN / POOL

Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski (L), Polish actress Joanna Kulig and Polish actor Tomasz Kot (R) pose during the photocall for 'Cold War' at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 11 May 2018. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski on Friday presented his first offering at the iconic Cannes Film Festival in southern France.

His movie, entitled "Cold War," presents the story of Zula (played by Joanna Kulig), and Wiktor (Tomasz Kot), who fall in love with each other but both want to lead different lives; Zula wants to stay in Poland while Wiktor wants to leave.