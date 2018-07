A dog sit in a cart with owner during a shopping at a dog shops as attends the Thailand International Dog Show 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Golden Retriever dogs take part in the Thailand International Dog Show 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai couple sit with they dogs as attended the Thailand International Dog Show 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A dog sits next to its owner as part of hours of intensive grooming ahead of competition on the opening day of the Thailand International Dog Show 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Pooch parade among main attractions as Dog Show opens its doors in Bangkok

Thousands of dogs and their owners were expected to turn out for the 17th edition of the Thailand International Dog Show, which opened its doors in the Thai capital on Thursday.

Over 200 entrepreneurs will showcase the canine wares to over 200,000 dog owners and lovers at the show, which runs until Sunday.