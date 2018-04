Two young women show off their tattoos on April 23, 2018, in Portland, Oregon, known as the hipster city and where the craze for body art is something seen every day and everywhere. EFE-EPA/Tania Cidoncha

View of a tattoo studio taken on April 23, 2018, in Portland, Oregon, known as the hipster city and where the craze for body art is something seen every day and everywhere. EFE-EPA/Tania Cidoncha

A man shows his tattoos on April 23, 2018, in Portland, Oregon, known as the hipster city and where the craze for body art is something seen every day and everywhere. EFE-EPA/Tania Cidoncha

Portland, the most hipster city in the United States according to several studies, has 18 tattoo studios for every 100,000 inhabitants and such a taste for body art that it's seen everywhere.

From yesterday's sailors to today's hipsters, Portland has always been home to people who love injecting ink in their skin. According to the law, however, everyone has to wait until they are at least age 18 to get their first tattoo.