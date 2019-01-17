A constant growth in tourism experienced in recent years by Portugal's second largest city now menaces to choke the 1996 UNESCO world heritage site in its own success as it risks becoming an urban theme park, top-heavy with genuine and tourist-trap gastro bars and its historical sites bristling with selfie-sticks, as an EFE feature reveals on Thursday.
The city of O Porto (The Port), is in Portugal only outdone in terms of size by Lisbon but is still recognized as one of the Iberian Peninsula's major urban areas and genuinely a global metropolis.