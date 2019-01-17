File image shows the "Memorias do Douro" river boat sailing past the famed wine cellars located on Porto's hilly district of Vila Nova de Gaia, on the banks of the Douro river, on May 2, 2006. A constant growth in tourism experienced in recent years by Portugal's second largest city now menaces, in 2019, to choke the UNESCO world heritage site in its own success. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Juana Benet

File image shows a general view of Porto's Sao Benito train station, located on the site of a former monastery. Its main hall includes Portuguese-style ceramic tile artwork by Jorge Colaço, representing historical transport scenes and local traditional festivities, on July 31, 2002. A constant growth in tourism experienced in recent years by Portugal's second largest city now menaces, in 2019, to choke the UNESCO world heritage site in its own success. EPA-EFE (FILE) /BARRIOPEDRO.

File image shows a panoramic view of the Douro river as it passes the city of Porto featuring fishermen's quarters such as Cais da Ribeira and Cais da Estiva, on July 31, 2002. A constant growth in tourism experienced in recent years by Portugal's second largest city now menaces, in 2019, to choke the UNESCO world heritage site in its own success.EPA-EFE (FILE)/ BARRIOPEDRO

Handout photograph released Jan 17, 2019 by Porto's Lello bookstore, of Harry Potter fame, showing its crowded interior and also boasts a permanent half hour queue outside its doors. A constant growth in tourism experienced in recent years by Portugal's second largest city now menaces to choke the 1996 UNESCO world heritage site in its own success. EPA-EFE/José Caldeira/ HANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

File image shows Porto's steel bridge Don Luis I, designed by a disciple of Gustave Eiffel, spanning the Douro river as it crosses Porto. In the image, a group of old river boats, "Rabelos," used in ther past by the wine cellars to transport their caskets of port down the river Douro, on July 31, 2002. A constant growth in tourism experienced in recent years by Portugal's second largest city now menaces, in 2019, to choke the UNESCO world heritage site in its own success. EPA- EFE (FILE) /BARRIOPEDRO

A constant growth in tourism experienced in recent years by Portugal's second largest city now menaces to choke the 1996 UNESCO world heritage site in its own success as it risks becoming an urban theme park, top-heavy with genuine and tourist-trap gastro bars and its historical sites bristling with selfie-sticks, as an EFE feature reveals on Thursday.

The city of O Porto (The Port), is in Portugal only outdone in terms of size by Lisbon but is still recognized as one of the Iberian Peninsula's major urban areas and genuinely a global metropolis.