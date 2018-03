Isaura and Cláudia Pascoal, Portugal's Eurovision entry, during an interview with EFE in Lisbon, Portugal, Mar. 28, 2018. EFE/MIGUEL CONCEICAO

Portugal’s contestants for the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest told EFE in an interview Wednesday they saw Spain's entry as stiff competition.

Cláudia Pascoal and Isaura, who would be performing "O jardim" (The garden) on home soil in May said Spain's Alfred and Amaia were "strong contestants" because of the chemistry they had when they perform their song "Tu Canción" (Your Song).