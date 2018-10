A general view of artworks on display during the press preview of the exhibition 'Roy Lichtenstein, Posters' at the Fundacion Canal in Madrid, Spain, 03 October 2018. EPA/DIEGO PEREZ CABEZA

An exhibition bringing together posters by Roy Lichtenstein was getting ready to open its doors in the Spanish capital Wednesday and would be offering visitors a chance to glimpse some of the pop art icon's most famous artwork.

"Roy Lichtenstein. Posters," brings together 76 large-format posters by the United States artist at the exhibition space of the Canal Foundation in Madrid, which has been given an urban street aesthetic with the pieces hanging on fencing and construction panels.