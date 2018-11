Miguel Falomir, the Prado Museum's director, on Nov 12, 2018 said during a conference in Madrid that the museum intended to commemorate its upcoming bicentenary (1819-2019) by also highlighting the role of women, not only as artists but as historical patrons and supporters of the arts. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Image shows Miguel Falomir, Prado Museum's director who, on Nov 12, 2018 said during a conference in Madrid that the museum intended to commemorate its upcoming bicentenary (1819-2019) by also highlighting the role of women, not only as artists but as historical patrons and supporters of the arts. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

The director of Madrid's Prado Museum said Monday that after restoration works were complete there would be 300 more pieces on display and that while some good artworks would remain in storage, others were not fit to hang at home.

Miguel Falomir said during a conference the museum intended to commemorate its upcoming bicentenary (1819-2019) by also highlighting the role of women, not only as artists but as historical patrons and supporters of the arts.