The Prado Museum in the Spanish capital Madrid previewed an exhibition Friday that juxtaposes artworks from the collection and celebrates the iconic museum as a globally recognized pictorial reference to mark its bicentenary.
The exhibition, which features a wealth of art history masterpieces between 1819 and 2019 including works by Francisco Goya, Joaquín Sorolla and Pablo Picasso, is curated by Javier Portús in an a-temporal way, creating interesting conversations between the artworks a good example of which is "The Nude Maja" by Goya hanging next to Picasso's "The Lying Female Nude".