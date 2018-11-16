Photographies are displayed as part of the exhibition 'A place of memory' (1819-2019) at the El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

A sculpture of 2120 BC, donated by the Mexican artist Marius de Zayas (1944), is displayed as part of the exhibition 'A place of memory' (1819-2019) at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

A woman looks at the bust 'Federico de Madrazo' (1860) by Spanish artist Venacio Vallmitjana displayed as part of the exhibition 'A place of memory' (1819-2019) at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

A woman looks at the paintings 'The Nude Maja' (1785-1800) by Francisco de Goya (L) and 'The Lying Female Nude' (1974) by Pablo Picasso displayed at 'A place of memory' (1819-2019) at the El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

The Prado Museum in the Spanish capital Madrid previewed an exhibition Friday that juxtaposes artworks from the collection and celebrates the iconic museum as a globally recognized pictorial reference to mark its bicentenary.

The exhibition, which features a wealth of art history masterpieces between 1819 and 2019 including works by Francisco Goya, Joaquín Sorolla and Pablo Picasso, is curated by Javier Portús in an a-temporal way, creating interesting conversations between the artworks a good example of which is "The Nude Maja" by Goya hanging next to Picasso's "The Lying Female Nude".