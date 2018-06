A visitor views an artwork of Spanish architect, sculptor and painter Santiago Calatrava at exhibition "Santiago Calatrava: Art and Architecture" at the Prague City Gallery in Prague, Czech Republic, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Prague City Gallery starting Thursday will host an exhibit on the sculptures and paintings of renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava.

The exhibit titled "Santiago Calatrava: Art and Architecture," which runs until Sept. 16, will include 40 mockups, 20 paintings, 20 giant ceramic pieces, eight sculptures and many sketches.