A general view of the traditional Easter market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Folkloric dancers perform at the traditional Easter market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Easter eggs are displayed at the traditional Easter market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Prague's Old Town Square has once again been filled with its famous Easter markets, as seen in epa photographs Thursday.

Visitors would have the chance to see and buy colorful hand-painted eggs, which are traditionally given as gifts around Easter time.