A worker passes through the skeleton of the "Schuetzenfestzelt" tent pitched in the area where the Oktoberfest will take place in Munich, Germany, 12 July 2018. EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

A worker attaches in front of the Bavaria statue, a monumental bronze sand-cast 19th-century statue, a sign on the skeleton of the "Schuetzenfestzelt" tent pitched in the area where the Oktoberfest will take place in Munich, Germany, 12 July 2018. EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Craftsmen work at the skeleton of the "Schuetzenfestzelt" tent pitched in the area where the Oktoberfest will take place in Munich, Germany, 12 July 2018. EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

A giant tent was being pitched in Munich on Thursday as preparations got underway ahead of Bavaria's world-renowned Oktoberfest beer festival.

With two months to go until the start of the 2018 edition of the event, workers were already at work building the skeleton structure of one of the tents inside which hordes of revelers are expected to gather around long tables with lashings of food and drink, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.