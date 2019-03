Mexican production designer Eugenio Caballero (L) and guest arrive for the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, on Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Chilean director and author Sebastian Lelio is interviewed during the 69th annual Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER

The 34th edition of the Guadalajara International Film Festival kicked off Friday in this western Mexican city, an event that features Chile as guest of honor and a roster of 295 fiction and documentary offerings from different parts of the world.

A total of 113 films are entered in the Official Competition at the week-long festival, which concludes on March 15 and is regarded as the most prestigious event of its kind in Latin America.