A child carries a British flag with a picture of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle during their visit to Edinburgh Castle, in Edinburgh, UK, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée Ms. Meghan Markle during a visit to Edinburgh Castle, in Edinburgh, Britain, on their first official joint visit to Scotland, UK, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Britain's Prince Harry (L) and his fiancée Meghan Markle (R) meet the Regimental mascot for the Black Watch, a Shetland pony, during a visit to Edinburgh Castle, in Edinburgh, UK, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his fiancée Meghan Markle (L) during their visit to Social Bite café in Edinburgh, UK, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

The United Kingdom’s Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle made their first official joint visit to Scotland on Tuesday, Kensington Palace confirmed.

Upon arriving at Edinburgh Castle, they were greeted by a Royal Marine band and a Shetland pony named Cruachan, the palace said.