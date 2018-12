Courtesy photo of Prince Royce where the american singer is seen recording a music video for his new single "Visa para un sueño" from his album "Más de un siglo." EPA-EFE/The Nieman Group/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Prince Royce told EFE Friday that he is not interested in making music with violent or sexually explicit lyrics, preferring to create romantic songs with broader appeal.

He said that though he listened to both R&B and hip hop while growing up in New York, the former genre has had much more influence on the music he makes.